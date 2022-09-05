Ukraine made its boldest claim yet of success on the battlefield in its week-old counter-offensive against Russian forces in the south, while European markets reopened on Monday in free-fall after Russia kept its main gas pipeline to Germany shut. ENERGY

* European gas prices soared as much as 30% on Monday after Russia extended a temporary shutdown of one of its main gas supply pipelines to Europe indefinitely, stoking fears of energy rationing this winter. The German government said the price spike was part of Moscow's deliberate strategy. * The Kremlin blamed Western sanctions for the pipeline outages, saying they were "causing chaos" in maintenance work. It also warned it would retaliate if the West followed through with the Group of Seven proposal to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil.

* EU energy ministers will meet on Sept. 9 to discuss urgent measures to tackle soaring energy prices including gas price caps and emergency credit lines for energy market participants, a document seen by Reuters showed. * Germany will use income from windfall taxes to lower end-consumer prices of gas, oil and coal, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.

ZAPORIZHZHIA PLANT * Two members of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission are expected to stay at the Russian-held nuclear power plant on a "permanent basis", according to Ukraine's state nuclear company.

* The continues to supply electricity to the grid through a reserve line despite losing connection to the last main external power line, the IAEA said on Saturday. BATTLEFIELD REPORTS

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed progress on Sunday in a counter-offensive Ukraine began last week, thanking his forces for taking two settlements in the south and a third, along with additional territory, in the east, but did not give precise locations. * Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had destroyed one U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket system in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Interfax reported.

* A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region said plans for a referendum on joining Russia had been "paused" due to the security situation, according to Russian TASS news agency TASS.

