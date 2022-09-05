Left Menu

Germany might consider gas rationing- Uniper CEO

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 18:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Germany

German gas importer Uniper does not rule out Europe's biggest economy will eventually consider gas rationing following Russia's decision to indefinitely halt gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

"We cannot rule out that Germany might look at rationing gas as something that might have to be considered," CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Gastech conference in Milan.

