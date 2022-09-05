Germany might consider gas rationing- Uniper CEO

German gas importer Uniper does not rule out Europe's biggest economy will eventually consider gas rationing following Russia's decision to indefinitely halt gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

"We cannot rule out that Germany might look at rationing gas as something that might have to be considered," CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the Gastech conference in Milan.

