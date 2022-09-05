Left Menu

Libya's oil output down to 1.163 mln bpd due to power issues - NOC

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 18:58 IST
Libya's oil production has decreased to 1.163 million barrels per day (bpd) due to power issues in the Sarir and Mesla oilfields, Libya's National Oil Corp said on Monday.

Earlier this week, oil production in the North African country reached 1.224 million bpd.

