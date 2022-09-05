Left Menu

German regulator fine-tunes gas supply entitlements for crisis scenario

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 05-09-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 19:00 IST
Germany's energy regulator on Monday said it has fine-tuned the guidelines for prioritisation of gas supply in winter that imply even protected customers would need to save energy in certain situations while non-protected customers would qualify for some preferential supply if it were vital to operations.

Households would not be considered entitled to gas used to heat private swimming pools or saunas, while companies making life-saving medications could be prioritised, the Bundesnetzagentur regulator said in a note to illustrate the provisions.

