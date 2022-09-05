Left Menu

Last reactor unit at Ukraine nuclear plant disconnects after shelling-Energoatom

The final working reactor block of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from Ukraine's grid after Russian shelling disrupted power lines on Monday, Ukraine's Energoatom said. Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, was captured by Moscow in March, but is still operated by state nuclear company Energoatom's staff.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 19:00 IST
Last reactor unit at Ukraine nuclear plant disconnects after shelling-Energoatom

The final working reactor block of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from Ukraine's grid after Russian shelling disrupted power lines on Monday, Ukraine's Energoatom said.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, was captured by Moscow in March, but is still operated by state nuclear company Energoatom's staff. "Today, as a result of a fire caused by shelling, the (last working) transmission line was disconnected," Energoatom said in a statement on Telegram on Monday.

"As a result, (reactor) unit No. 6, which currently supplies the (plant's) own needs, was unloaded and disconnected from the grid," the statement said. The plant's territory has been regularly shelled over the past month, with Kyiv and Moscow trading blame.

Ukraine has also repeatedly accused Russia of basing troops and military equipment at the power station. Two reactors at the plant, number five and six, remain in use but are currently disconnected from the grid. They have suffered repeated disconnections due to shelling over the last fortnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022