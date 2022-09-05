Algeria's oil output will be at 1.057 mln bpd in October - energy ministry

Algerian oil production in October will be at 1.057 million barrels per day (bpd), unchanged from September, Algeria's Energy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement followed a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to cut output by 100,000 bpd - amounting to only 0.1% of global demand - for October.

The group's members agreed that they could meet any time to adjust production before the next scheduled meeting on Oct. 5.

