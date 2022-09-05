Left Menu

Algeria's oil output will be at 1.057 mln bpd in October - energy ministry

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 19:15 IST
Algeria's oil output will be at 1.057 mln bpd in October - energy ministry

Algerian oil production in October will be at 1.057 million barrels per day (bpd), unchanged from September, Algeria's Energy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement followed a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to cut output by 100,000 bpd - amounting to only 0.1% of global demand - for October.

The group's members agreed that they could meet any time to adjust production before the next scheduled meeting on Oct. 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022