Ukraine can substitute NS1 capacity through its network - gas transit chief

Ukraine is able to substitute the entire capacity of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline through Sudzha, its only working transit point with Russia, the head of its gas transit operator told Reuters on Monday.

"They don't use Sudzha to its full capacity. The booking (for daily transit volumes) is 77 million (cubic metres), but they are only pumping 41 (million)," the transmission operator's Chief Executive Sergiy Makogon told Reuters.

