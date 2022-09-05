Delhi Police Special cell busted Interstate drug cartel; 2 arrested

Special cell of Delhi police has arrested two people and recovered 4.2 Kg of Heroin worth 21 crores in the International market. Both were arrested from ISBT Sarai kale khan area in the national capital. A team of Special cell of Delhi Police, led by Inspector Sanjeev Kumar and Inspector Ranjeet Singh and supervised by ACP Attar Singh working on an information that an Interstate narcotic drug cartel is active in the states of MP, Rajasthan, UP, Punjab, Delhi-NCR, and apprehended 2 people, Trilok Chand (51 years old) and Lal Chand (29 years old) from ISBT Sarai kale khan area at 6.30 pm.

Special cell of Delhi police received information about members of an Interstate Narcotics gang arriving in New Delhi's ISBT Sarai kale khan area to deliver a consignment. A trap was laid in supervision of Inspector Sanjeev and the two accused were nabbed. From the search of their bags, out of total 4.2 kgs heroin, 4 kgs from Trilok Chand and 200 gms from Lal Chand was recovered. A case under the appropriate sections of law of NDPS act was registered at PS Special Cell.

On further investigation, both the accused told police, that they have been indulging in drugs supply in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP by procuring heroin from MP. The recovered heroin was to be delivered to two persons, one in Delhi and another in Karnal in Haryana. According to the investigation, Trilok Chand is the kingpin of this narcotic cartel. Lal Chand is his carrier and he supplies heroin in various states as per directions of Trilok Chand. Both have disclosed that members of their cartel have already supplied more than 100 kgs heroin in Delhi during last 2 years.

Alleged accused Trilok Chand further told Delhi Police that he is an expert in preparing heroin from opium and that he would manage to procure opium from farmers doing lawful cultivation of opium in Mandsaur, MP. He revealed that he used to prepare heroin from opium by various chemical processes. He has also admitted to have been previously arrested in a case of NDPS involving one kg heroin in Mumbai in the year 2004. Efforts are afoot to identify the remaining members of this narcotic drug. (ANI)

