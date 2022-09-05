Left Menu

White House official: Russia using energy as weapon in Nord Stream 1 halt

A White House official on Monday accused Russia of using energy as a weapon after it stopped pumping gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and said U.S. sanctions on Moscow do not prevent the major supply route to Europe from operating.

A White House official on Monday accused Russia of using energy as a weapon after it stopped pumping gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and said U.S. sanctions on Moscow do not prevent the major supply route to Europe from operating. "Russia is using energy as a weapon and it is choosing to shut down the pipeline," the official said. Russia blamed sanctions by "the collective West" for causing the gas supply problems.

"The U.S. and Europe have been collaborating to ensure sufficient supplies are available. As a result of these efforts, European gas storage will be full by the critical winter heating season. We have more work to do."

