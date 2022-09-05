Left Menu

RSS headquarters in Delhi gets CISF security cover

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Delhi has got Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security cover, informed an official on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 20:02 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Delhi has got Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security cover, informed an official on Monday. A senior CISF officer said that as per the norms of Z-plus security cover, specially trained CISF personnel had been deployed in the security of RSS Headquarters Keshav Kunj at Jhandewaln in Delhi.

He added that RSS headquarters in Nagpur and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is already CISF protectees. Bhagwat is a Z-plus security cover protectee. "RSS office in Delhi has been given security cover from September 1 onwards. CISF personnel armed with sophisticated weapons have been deployed on the premises of the building," the official added.

The decision has been taken after getting various intelligence reports. As per norms, any person or installation gets central security cover after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed threat assessment reports prepared by central security agencies against possible terrorist and sabotage threats it could face. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

