Kashmiri carpets to adorn the new Parliament House, a proud moment for industry in J-K

Traditional Kashmiri carpets will be laid on the floors of the new House of Parliament under construction in New Delhi. Kashmir Carpets and Kani Shawls are known for their exquisite designs and intricate workmanship. Over the period of time, world-class masterpieces have been created particularly during the Mughal-Afghan and Sikh-Dogra period. Some of these masterpieces are displayed in renowned museums across the world.

Qamar Ali Khan of Tahiri Carpet received an order from a Delhi-based company to manufacture 12 traditional Kashmiri silk carpets of 8x11 feet size. Fifty artisans and craftsmen including men and women are working day and night to complete the project.

"We are beyond happy that this carpet will be on the floor of a venue where elected representatives from all over India will come and see the traditional handicrafts of Kashmir," said Khan. Fifty artisans, including many women, are working day and night to complete the project.

He further added that, so far about seven pieces have been completed and the delivery of the order is September 20, which is a month before the deadline. Qamar's family has been involved in carpet making for the past 30 years.

He said that his artisans started designing based on traditional Kashmiri tradition, nature, and shawl making. This is a proud moment for the carpet industry of Kashmir and he hopes that in the future such orders will come from other parts of the country as well as internationally. "Traditional Kashmiri handicrafts, including carpets, have declined over the past several years due to low demand in the world but hopefully now it will regain recognition not only in India but across the world," Khan added.

When asked why he chose silk-on-silk for carpeting the Indian Parliament, he said, silk-woven carpets had almost become obsolete due to their low demand since its export was banned but its beauty is far beyond other types of carpets. Qamar Ali Khan wants to ensure that the Indian Parliament gets the best Kashmir has to offer. (ANI)

