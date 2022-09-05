Left Menu

OPEC+ trusts Saudi chairman to intervene to address market developments

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-09-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 20:21 IST
OPEC+ trusts Saudi chairman to intervene to address market developments
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

OPEC+ members have trusted their chairman, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, to intervene whenever necessary to stabilize crude markets, a Gulf source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

OPEC and its allies led by Russia on Monday agreed a small output cut of 100,000 barrels a day, and also said they were able to ask their chairman to call a meeting at any time to address market conditions "if necessary".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022