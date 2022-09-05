OPEC+ trusts Saudi chairman to intervene to address market developments
OPEC+ members have trusted their chairman, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, to intervene whenever necessary to stabilize crude markets, a Gulf source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
OPEC and its allies led by Russia on Monday agreed a small output cut of 100,000 barrels a day, and also said they were able to ask their chairman to call a meeting at any time to address market conditions "if necessary".
