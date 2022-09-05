Left Menu

Ukraine can substitute NS1 capacity through its network - gas transit chief

Ukraine is able to substitute Nord Stream 1 pipeline capacity through Sudzha, its only working transit point with Russia, the head of its gas transit operator told Reuters on Monday. "They don't use Sudzha to its full capacity. The booking (for daily transit volumes) is 77 million (cubic metres), but they are only pumping 41 (million)," the transmission operator's Chief Executive Sergiy Makogon told Reuters.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-09-2022 20:30 IST
Ukraine can substitute NS1 capacity through its network - gas transit chief
Ukraine is able to substitute Nord Stream 1 pipeline capacity through Sudzha, its only working transit point with Russia, the head of its gas transit operator told Reuters on Monday.

"They don't use Sudzha to its full capacity. The booking (for daily transit volumes) is 77 million (cubic metres), but they are only pumping 41 (million)," the transmission operator's Chief Executive Sergiy Makogon told Reuters. In addition to Sudzha, Ukraine has another transit point with Russia, Sokhranivka, which it switched off in May, citing Russian occupation of part of the pipe and alleging the siphoning off of large amounts of gas by occupying forces.

Asked if Sokhranivka could be turned back on, Makogon replied: "How can it be switched on if it is occupied and we do not control the process there?" In data released on its website on Monday, Ukraine's gas transit operator said Russia had nominated 42.39 million cubic metres of gas through Sudzha for Tuesday, the same as it had nominated for Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

