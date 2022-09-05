Left Menu

Germany to keep two nuclear stations available for four extra months - Spiegel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-09-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 20:35 IST
Germany will keep two nuclear power stations available until the middle of April next year to serve as an emergency back-up through the winter rather than shutting them down at the end of the year as originally planned, Der Spiegel reported.

The magazine said that this decision, due to be announced by Economy Minister Robert Habeck, followed from the results of a stress test to see how the power grid would cope with a winter with little to no Russian gas flowing in.

The two power stations to be kept online are in southern Germany, where the strain on energy infrastructure is particularly serious. The third remaining nuclear power station will be shut down as planned. None of the power stations will be refueled and will be shut down thereafter, Der Spiegel added.

