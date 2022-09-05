Macron says this winter Germany will need our gas, France will need power from Europe
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-09-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 20:37 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that in case of energy shortages due to the war in Ukraine this winter, Germany and France will support one another.
"Germany needs our gas and we need power from the rest of Europe, notably Germany," Macron said at a news conference following a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
