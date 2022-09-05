Left Menu

Reactor at occupied Ukrainian nuclear plant working despite disconnection - Energoatom

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 20:45 IST
Reactor six at Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is operating and providing the plant's own electricity needs despite its disconnection from the grid, a spokesperson for Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom told Reuters on Monday.

The spokesperson said that the plant's backup diesel generators, which provide power for cooling in the event of a shutdown, have not been turned on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

