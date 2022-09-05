Reactor at occupied Ukrainian nuclear plant working despite disconnection - Energoatom
Reactor six at Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is operating and providing the plant's own electricity needs despite its disconnection from the grid, a spokesperson for Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom told Reuters on Monday.
The spokesperson said that the plant's backup diesel generators, which provide power for cooling in the event of a shutdown, have not been turned on.
