Reactor at occupied Ukrainian nuclear plant working despite disconnection - Energoatom

Reactor six at Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is operating and providing the plant's own electricity needs despite its disconnection from the grid, a spokesperson for Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom told Reuters on Monday.

The spokesperson said that the plant's backup diesel generators, which provide power for cooling in the event of a shutdown, have not been turned on.

