France's Macron says power prices must be more aligned with real production costs
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the European Union electricity market needs to be reformed in the medium term, notably in order to make sure that electricity market prices are more aligned with real production costs.
Under current EU market rules, prices are set by the cost of energy of the last power plants called to generate power, which are often gas plants.
