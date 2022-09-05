Left Menu

France, Germany will help each other face energy crisis, Macron says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-09-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 20:47 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
France and Germany have agreed to help each other face the energy crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

France will be ready to provide Germany with gas, while Germany has agreed to send electricity to France, if needed, Macron told a news conference following a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "Germany needs our gas and we need power from the rest of Europe, notably Germany," Macron said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

