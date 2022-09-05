France's Macron says no need for new gas pipeline between Spain and France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France wants to develop all energy interconnections that "make sense", but that he saw no need for building additional gas pipeline capacity between Spain and France.

Macron said that in recent weeks existing Spain-France pipeline capacity was operating at only about half of its capacity and that the flow had been mainly in the direction of Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)