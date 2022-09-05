Left Menu

France's Macron says no need for new gas pipeline between Spain and France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-09-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 20:57 IST
France's Macron says no need for new gas pipeline between Spain and France
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France wants to develop all energy interconnections that "make sense", but that he saw no need for building additional gas pipeline capacity between Spain and France.

Macron said that in recent weeks existing Spain-France pipeline capacity was operating at only about half of its capacity and that the flow had been mainly in the direction of Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022