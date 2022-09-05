PM Modi announces new initiative PM SHRI Schools on occasion of Teachers' Day

Left Menu

On the occasion of National Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new initiative - PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India).

On the occasion of National Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new initiative - PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India). This will be a new centrally sponsored scheme for the upgradation and development of more than 14,500 Schools across the country by strengthening the selected existing schools from amongst schools managed by Central Government/ State/ UT Government/ local bodies.

PM SHRI Schools will showcase all components of the National Education Policy 2020 and act as exemplar schools and also offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity. The aim of these schools will not only be qualitative teaching, learning and cognitive development but also to create holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st-century skills.

The pedagogy adopted in these schools will be more experiential, holistic, integrated, play/toy-based (particularly, in the foundational years) inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible and enjoyable. The focus will be on achieving proficiency in the learning outcomes for every child in every grade. Assessment at all levels will be based on conceptual understanding and application of knowledge to real-life situations and will be competency-based.

These schools will be equipped with modern infrastructure including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, sports equipment, art room etc. which is inclusive and accessible. These schools shall also be developed as green schools with water conservation, waste recycling, energy-efficient infrastructure and integration of an organic lifestyle in the curriculum.

They will provide leadership in their respective regions in providing high-quality education in an equitable, inclusive and joyful school environment that takes care of the diverse background, multilingual needs, and different academic abilities of children and makes them active participants in their own learning process as per the vision of NEP 2020. (ANI)

