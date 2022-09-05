Left Menu

France's Macron congratulates Truss, calls for cooperation on energy

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-09-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 21:21 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron said he had congratulated Liz Truss for being named as Britain's next prime minister and said the two countries needed to cooperate closely in the field of energy, notably on nuclear. "I have said welcome to Liz Truss, I have given her congratulations from France and we are available to work together, as one would say, as allies and friends," Macron said.

He added that since Britain is no longer a European Union member "connections and solidarities are different" but he said France would honour the trust Britain had shown in France's nuclear industry and called for closer cooperation in the field of energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

