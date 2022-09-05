Left Menu

Germany to keep two nuclear reactors in reserve until April 2023

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-09-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 21:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Germany will keep two of its three remaining nuclear plants available for power production as part of a reserve scheme recommended by power transmission grid operators (TSOs) that stress-tested electricity supply, the government said on Monday. Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2, of 1,400 megawatts (MW) capacity each and operated by E.ON and EnBW respectively, are due to close alongside the third, Emsland, operated by RWE, by Dec. 31, 2022.

Now though, the southern plants can be called upon until April 2023 to help with possible energy shortages this winter, the government said Economy minister Robert Habeck said the risks of nuclear technology mandated holding on to the exit plan but restrictions in Russian gas deliveries justified the reserve measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

