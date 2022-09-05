Left Menu

OPEC+ gives Saudi chairman power to intervene to address market developments

OPEC+ members have trusted their chairman, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, to intervene whenever necessary to stabilize crude markets through calling for a meeting at any time if necessary, a Gulf source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 21:37 IST
OPEC+ gives Saudi chairman power to intervene to address market developments
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

OPEC+ members have trusted their chairman, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, to intervene whenever necessary to stabilize crude markets through calling for a meeting at any time if necessary, a Gulf source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, on Monday agreed a small output cut of 100,000 barrels a day.

They scheduled the next OPEC+ meeting for Oct. 5 but the group said it could meet at any time to adjust production before that, essentially giving power to its chairman to address market developments whenever the need arises. The source told Reuters this flexibility would extend beyond October.

"The members have trusted that the chairman can intervene whenever necessary to bring more stability and this can be beyond October until the end of the (OPEC+) agreement," the source said. Another OPEC source said the decision was made to rein in market volatility.

"The price movements up and down is raising concern," the source said, adding that the group was not looking at a certain price level at which it would meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
3
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022