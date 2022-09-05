Biden determined to lower energy prices, White House says after OPEC cut
U.S. President Joe Biden is committed to take all steps necessary to shore up energy supplies and lower prices, the White House said on Monday after OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed to a small oil production cut.
"The president has been clear that energy supply should meet demand to support economic growth and lower prices for American consumers and consumers around the world," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
