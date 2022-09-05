Left Menu

Biden determined to lower energy prices, White House says after OPEC cut

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 22:01 IST
Biden determined to lower energy prices, White House says after OPEC cut
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden is committed to take all steps necessary to shore up energy supplies and lower prices, the White House said on Monday after OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed to a small oil production cut.

"The president has been clear that energy supply should meet demand to support economic growth and lower prices for American consumers and consumers around the world," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
3
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022