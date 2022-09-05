Left Menu

HAL-L&T Consortium Bags Rs 860 Crore Contract for PSLV

HAL-L&T consortium bagged an Rs 860 crore contract for the end-to-end realisation of five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) over a period of four years from the NewsSpace India Limited (NSIL).

HAL-L&T consortium bagged an Rs 860 crore contract for the end-to-end realisation of five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) over a period of four years from the NewsSpace India Limited (NSIL). The contract was exchanged today between HAL and NSIL during the inaugural session of the 7th Bengaluru Space Expo 2022 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), said a press release issued here on Monday.

Over the years, ISRO's PSLV has successfully performed more than 52 successful flights and the vehicle has since attained its operational status. ISRO formed a separate entity NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) with the primary mandate of enabling Indian industries to scale up high-technology manufacturing and production base for meeting the needs of the Indian space programme, as per the statement. As part of its mandate, NSIL invited Expression of Interest (EoI) on August 16, 2019, for the realization of five PSLV-XL Launch Vehicles by the Indian industry. Based on competitive bidding HAL led consortium emerged as the successful bidder. (ANI)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

