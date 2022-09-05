Left Menu

Gazprom: out-of-action Nord Stream compressor station now deemed hazardous

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday it had received a formal warning from Russian authorities that the idled Portovaya compressor station, which is supposed to push gas towards Germany through the Nord Steam 1 pipeline, no longer complied with safety requirements.

Gazprom said on Friday that it had detected a leak of engine oil in the only turbine that was still working at Portovaya, and would shut off natural gas supply until it was repaired.

It cited Siemens Energy, which has done maintenance on Nord Stream 1 turbines, as saying that "the causes of oil leakage can only be eliminated by a specialised repair company". (Editing by Jan Harvey)

