UGC launches fellowship schemes, e -Samadhaan portal on Teachers' Day

To commemorate the birth anniversary of the former President of India Dr S Radhakrishnan, University Grants Commission (UGC) will organise a series of events beginning from September 5 to 9. On Teachers' Day, UGC launched various research grant or fellowship schemes, the e-Samadhaan portal and organized online National Level Panel Discussions on different subject themes.

The event was virtually attended by the Vice Chancellors, Directors, Principals of Higher Education Institutions and academic fraternity from all across the nation. Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman, announced research grant or fellowship schemes for faculty members and students of higher education institutions (HEIs) including a research grant for in-service faculty members (tenure two years), Dr D. S. Kothari's research grant for newly recruited faculty members ( two years), fellowship for superannuated faculty members (three years), Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral fellowship scheme and Savitribai Jyotirao Phule Fellowship for Single Girl Child.

Speaking at the launch, the UGC Chairman said that the objective of the research grant/fellowship schemes is to incentivise our teachers in higher education and to keep them motivated for conducting scientific research in their laboratories. "A centralised monitoring portal 'e-Samadhaan' has been launched, aiming to redress student and staff grievances in higher education institutions. e-Samadhan is a 24X7 single window system for all the stakeholders for registering their complaints/grievances," he said.

Highlighting the need for e-Samadhaan in higher education institutions, Kumar said that through this portal, stakeholders could file various complaints on a single platform. This will facilitate tracking the progress of the complaints due to proper documentation and docket numbers.

The information and grievances received and resolved would provide insight for preparing future policies and guidelines. This was followed by an online National Level Panel discussion with eminent academicians on "motivated and energized teachers in higher education" as part of day one of a week-long discussion on various themes under Shikshak Parv. (ANI)

