Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's backup power line is down, IAEA says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 06-09-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 01:21 IST
The backup power line supplying the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine has been disconnected deliberately to extinguish a fire, but it was not damaged, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Monday, citing information supplied by Ukraine.

"The ZNPP continues to receive the electricity it needs for safety from its sole operating reactor," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. "Ukraine informed (the) IAEA that this back-up line will be re-connected once the fire has been extinguished."

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

