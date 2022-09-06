Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Pohang steel plant of S.Korea's POSCO

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 05:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 05:02 IST
A fire has broken out at South Korean steelmaker POSCO's plant in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday, a POSCO spokesperson confirmed.

"A fire broke out at our Pohang steel plant - two factories at the plant have been affected by the fire - and we are trying to find out cause of the fire," the POSCO spokesperson said in a statement, adding it was too early to tell if the fire had been caused by a typhoon that is crossing South Korea. The impact of the fire was not immediately known. Yonhap first reported the fire.

South Korea raised its typhoon-alert to its highest level on Monday as approaching Typhoon Hinnamnor forced flight cancellations, the suspension of some business operations and the closure of schools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

