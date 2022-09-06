Left Menu

One held in Gurugram in BJP leader murder case

A man was arrested in the case of the murder of BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana at a showroom in Gurugram last week, police said on Monday.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 06-09-2022 07:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 07:45 IST
Accused yogesh in custody of Gurugram Police (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested in the case of the murder of BJP leader Sukhbir Khatana at a showroom in Gurugram last week, police said on Monday. The accused was arrested by a team of Crime Branch, Sector 31 of Gurugram Police.

ACP Crime, Preetpal Singh to ANI that they have arrested one Yogesh alias Sillu in the case. Police officials said the main conspirator for the murder is Chaman and he is related to the deceased leader. They said Chaman "had hired" Yogesh for the crime.

The police officials said all five accused have been identified based on CCTV footage and others involved in the incident will be nabbed soon. Yogesh told the police that his sister was allegedly molested by a man in his native village and he wanted to kill him. He said he came in contact with Chaman who assured help if he killed the BJP leader.

Singh said the accused will be presented in court and they will seek police custody to further investigate the matter and nab the absconding accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

