Left Menu

NTPC acquires Jhabua Power Ltd through corporate insolvency resolution route

NTPC Ltd, an integrated power producer, has successfully acquired Jhabua Power Limited (JPL) through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process initiated by National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata, (NCLT).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 07:49 IST
NTPC acquires Jhabua Power Ltd through corporate insolvency resolution route
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC Ltd, an integrated power producer, has successfully acquired Jhabua Power Limited (JPL) through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process initiated by National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata, (NCLT). This is the first acquisition of a power asset by NTPC through the NCLT route, a step forward in accomplishing NTPC's long-term capacity targets.

Shareholders agreement was signed between NTPC, JPL and Secured Financial Creditors on Monday in New Delhi. "It is a unique Resolution Plan wherein NTPC has offered a 50 per cent equity stake in JPL to the secured financial creditors while NTPC has retained all the management rights and control over the company," said an official statement.

Jhabua Power Limited (JPL) is having an operational thermal power capacity of 1 x 600 MW located in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. Post-acquisition of JPL, NTPC has become a 70+ GW company with a total installed capacity of 70,064 MW. "With a target set to achieve an installed capacity of 130 GW by 2032 from a diversified portfolio, NTPC has been exploring various opportunities for capacity expansion through both organic and inorganic routes," said the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022