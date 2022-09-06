Left Menu

Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world

During the last 15 years, an Indore resident has collected thousands of Ganesha idols from across the world and decorated his house with them. Interestingly, no two idols are made of the same material. Each idol is made using materials different from the others.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-09-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 07:52 IST
Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the last 15 years, an Indore resident has collected thousands of Ganesha idols from across the world and decorated his house with them. Interestingly, no two idols are made of the same material. Each idol is made using materials different from the others. These mainly include Ganesha made from betel nut, tree root, coconut, turmeric, and many other natural objects.

Besides this, Rajkumar Shah, who is also a Chartered Accountant, has made a unique and wonderful collection of more than 4,000 small and big statues including gold, silver, copper, brass, Ashtadhatu, and black and white marble. Speaking to ANI, Shah said, "Wherever I go in the country, I bring back an idol of Ganesha. I also keep bringing Ganesha idols from foreign countries. My rooms are full of Ganesha idols."

His wife Seema Shah helps him to maintain the idols. She said, "I clean the idols daily along with our domestic help. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022