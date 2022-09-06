Left Menu

Lumpy virus infects two cows in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, alert issued in district

Two cows in the Depalpur village of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district were found infected with the Lumpy virus. Their treatment is being carried out by the veterinary department.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-09-2022 07:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 07:54 IST
Lumpy virus infects two cows in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, alert issued in district
Lumpy virus infects two cattle in Madhya Pradesh's Indore (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two cows in the Depalpur village of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district were found infected with the Lumpy virus. Their treatment is being carried out by the veterinary department. This is the first case in the district when Lumpy has been found in an animal.

Veterinarian Dr Prashant Tiwari, Indore said that the cattle in which the infection was found belong to the district and have not come from outside, after which an alert has been issued in the district. "Lumpy virus has been confirmed in two cows in Depalpur area. The cow is from here and has not come from outside, both are local cows. We have issued an alert in the entire district after receiving two cases," said Dr Prashant Tiwari.

The administration, taking the precautionary measure, has banned the import of animals from Rajasthan and districts where lumpy cases have been found to Indore. However, the Lumpy virus has been found only in cows and buffaloes. There is no danger to humans in eating meat or using milk of animals that do not have the symptoms of Lumpy. Animals can be cured from Lumpy, however, the milk of such animals may get affected due to the virus.

As per reports, Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever and nodules on the skin and can lead to the death of the cattle. Meanwhile, providing relief to the livestock of the country, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on August 10 launched the indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVac to protect livestock from Lumpy skin disease.

The vaccine has been developed by the National Equine Research Center, Hisar (Haryana) in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izzatnagar (Bareilly). Ever since the disease came to India in 2019, research institutes have been engaged in developing the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022