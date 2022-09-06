Left Menu

6 people killed in two separate road accidents in J-K's Doda

Six people were killed in two separate road accidents at Bhadarwah Doda road in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

ANI | Doda (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-09-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 08:00 IST
6 people killed in two separate road accidents in J-K's Doda
Visual from the spot of road accident in J-K's Doda (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were killed in two separate road accidents at Bhadarwah Doda road in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The first accident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday which claimed the lives of two people, while four people died in the second accident which took place early morning on Monday.

Earlier, the two injured persons were shifted to the Medical College Doda for treatment. Initially, one person was reported to be missing, however, the search operation for the missing person has been completed, as per a police official.

"Two accidents took place at Bhadarwah Doda road. Two people died in the first accident that took place at midnight and four people died in the second that took place early morning yesterday. Search operation for missing person has been completed," said Abdul Qayoom, SSP Doda on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022