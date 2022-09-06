6 people killed in two separate road accidents in J-K's Doda

Six people were killed in two separate road accidents at Bhadarwah Doda road in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The first accident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday which claimed the lives of two people, while four people died in the second accident which took place early morning on Monday.

Earlier, the two injured persons were shifted to the Medical College Doda for treatment. Initially, one person was reported to be missing, however, the search operation for the missing person has been completed, as per a police official.

"Two accidents took place at Bhadarwah Doda road. Two people died in the first accident that took place at midnight and four people died in the second that took place early morning yesterday. Search operation for missing person has been completed," said Abdul Qayoom, SSP Doda on Monday. (ANI)

