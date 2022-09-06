EXCLUSIVE-Gazprom says Nord Stream 1 resumption depends on Siemens Energy
Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 1 will not resume gas supplies until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment, Gazprom’s Deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov told Reuters on Tuesday.
“You should ask Siemens, they have to repair equipment first,” he said on the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum in Russian Pacific port of Vladivostok, when asked about when the pipeline could start pumping gas again.
