POSCO says fire put out at S.Korea steel plant, production halted for now

A fire broke out at South Korean steelmaker POSCO's plant in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday, a POSCO spokesperson confirmed.

"A fire broke out at our Pohang steel plant - two factories at the plant were affected by the fire - and fires have been put out," said the POSCO spokesperson, adding that no casualties have been found and the company is assessing the damage. The spokesperson said there was a byproduct gas release at the plant in the morning caused by a power outage due to a typhoon that is crossing South Korea.

South Korea raised its typhoon alert to its highest level on Monday as approaching Typhoon Hinnamnor forced flight cancellations, the suspension of some business operations and the closure of schools. POSCO said is halting operations at its production facilities including its furnaces until the typhoon passes.

