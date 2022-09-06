Left Menu

UP: BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvind Giri died of a heart attack on Tuesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-09-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 09:39 IST
BJP MLA Arvind Giri (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arvind Giri died of a heart attack on Tuesday. Giri was a five-term MLA from the Gola Gokrannath assembly constituency in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

According to sources, Giri died on the way near Sitapur while being taken for treatment to Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday condoled the demise of the BJP MLA.

"The demise of BJP MLA from Gola assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri district Arvind Giri ji is unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unfathomable loss. Om Shanti." (ANI)

