Odd News Roundup: Dream job: the Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Dream job: the Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Shoji Morimoto has what some would see as a dream job: he gets paid to do pretty much nothing. The 38-year-old Tokyo resident charges 10,000 yen ($71) an hour to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion.

