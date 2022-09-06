UP: Lucknow's Hotel Levana to be demolished after fire claims 4 lives

Hotel Levana in Lucknow, where a massive fire broke out on Monday that claimed the lives of four people, has been ordered to be sealed and demolished by the city administration. "Lucknow's Levana Hotel is to be demolished. Lucknow Divisional Commissioner has given instructions to seal and demolish. No copy of the approved map of the hotel was given to Lucknow Development Authority (LDA)," said Roshan Jacob, Lucknow Commissioner.

Four people died and 10 were injured after a massive fire broke out at Hotel Levana in Lucknow's Hazratganj area in the morning hours of Monday. "A total of four people were brought dead. 10 injured were brought, out of which nine are admitted and one has been discharged. All are stable," Anand Ojha, Director, Civil Hospital, Lucknow told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister ordered a joint inquiry by Commissioner Lucknow division and Police Commissioner Lucknow into the cause of the fire incident at the hotel. The Chief Minister reached the civil hospital and interacted with the survivors. He directed the administration and officials to provide free treatment and relief measures to the survivors.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also reached the civil hospital and met with the injured. "The state government will take full responsibility for the treatment of those who are injured," said Pathak.

The Deputy CM is also expected to hold a high-level meeting regarding the incident soon and said strict action will be taken against the guilty. Lucknow Police registered an FIR and detained the owners and general manager of Hotel Levana.

"We have detained hotel owners Rohit, Rahul Agarwal and their general manager. FIR has been registered. An inquiry committee consisting of Police Commissioner Lucknow and Divisional Commissioner will probe the matter," Piyush Mordia, Joint Commissioner of Police, Lucknow. Further, the Fire Services officials inspected the hotel on Monday to ascertain the cause of the fire.

"We have come here for the physical inspection. We will come again for it on Tuesday and submit the fact-finding report," said Akash Kulhary, DIG Fire Services. (ANI)

