Left Menu

IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in four southern districts of Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in four southern districts of Kerala in the coming days.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-09-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 10:44 IST
IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in four southern districts of Kerala
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in four southern districts of Kerala in the coming days. IMD has issued a red alert in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in the coastal areas of the state.

Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts are on orange alert. A yellow alert has also been issued in the rest of the districts. The administration closed all the educational institutions in the capital city, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

People living in the hilly areas have been cautioned on receiving heavy rainfall. Also, the authorities of the Incident Response System have not been allowed to leave without the permission of the respective district collectors.

The red alert by IMD shows the expectation of extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in a 24-hour period. Earlier on Saturday, IMD issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall over the next two days in 10 districts in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday in the wake of heavy rain and flash floods in most parts of the state.

On Monday, IMD issued yellow alerts with widespread rainfall activities for 23 districts of Odisha on September 8 and 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022