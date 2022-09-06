Left Menu

4 held for smuggling leopard skin in Nashik

The Forest Department West apprehended four people from Nashik on Monday, in connection with leopard skin smuggling.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 11:51 IST
4 held for smuggling leopard skin in Nashik
Four apprehended in connection to leopard smuggling in Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Forest Department West apprehended four people from Nashik on Monday, in connection with leopard skin smuggling. Pankaj Garg, the Deputy Forest Conservator told ANI that they have recovered leopard skin from the arrested, and the team will investigate the possibility of any international links.

"Forest Dept West apprehended leopard skin smugglers from Igatpuri Aboli village in Nashik. Four accused have been caught with leopard skin. We are doing the interrogation and will try to investigate if they have any international links," Garg said. Earlier on August 31, a similar case took place, when the forest officials in Assam recovered body parts of wild animals including two leopard skins in the Nagaon district.

Based on the information of the forest department, the Nagaon Forest Division officials launched an operation in Doboka, Namati and Kampur areas and recovered two leopard skins and some pangolin skins. Forest officials recovered body parts of leopards and other animals in Assam's Nagaon. The forest officials also apprehended four persons in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

