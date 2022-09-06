4 held for smuggling leopard skin in Nashik
The Forest Department West apprehended four people from Nashik on Monday, in connection with leopard skin smuggling.
"Forest Dept West apprehended leopard skin smugglers from Igatpuri Aboli village in Nashik. Four accused have been caught with leopard skin. We are doing the interrogation and will try to investigate if they have any international links," Garg said. Earlier on August 31, a similar case took place, when the forest officials in Assam recovered body parts of wild animals including two leopard skins in the Nagaon district.
Based on the information of the forest department, the Nagaon Forest Division officials launched an operation in Doboka, Namati and Kampur areas and recovered two leopard skins and some pangolin skins. Forest officials recovered body parts of leopards and other animals in Assam's Nagaon. The forest officials also apprehended four persons in the case. (ANI)
