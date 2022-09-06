Left Menu

France to pick new EDF boss in "coming days" - minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-09-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 12:33 IST
France to pick new EDF boss in "coming days" - minister
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

France will pick the new boss of state-controlled power giant EDF in the next few days, the finance minister said on Tuesday, as the group grapples with a record number of nuclear reactor outages that are threatening the country's electricity supply.

The government announced the nationalisation of EDF, in which the state already owns 84%, in July and also said it was looking for a new chief executive to replace Jean-Bernard Levy, who has been at the helm since 2014. "We have short-listed a number of people, I have submitted the names to the prime minister and the president of the republic who will decide in the coming days who will take the reins of EDF," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022