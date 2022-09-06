Banks buoy UK's FTSE 100

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 ticked higher on Tuesday on gains in rate-sensitive banking stocks, with Liz Truss preparing to take charge as the country's new prime minister amid fears around surging prices and a looming recession. The FTSE 100 edged up 0.1%, while the FTSE 250 rose 0.8% at 0706 GMT.

The banking sector advanced 0.9% in early trading. Truss, who will replace Boris Johnson, will be travelling to see Queen Elizabeth in Scotland before appointing a new team of ministers to tackle the economic crisis.

She is under pressure to set out an immediate plan to protect households and businesses from the soaring cost of energy, and her plan to borrow billions of pounds to soften the blow and cut taxes has rattled financial markets. Retailers climbed 2.9% on hopes of policy support.

Meanwhile, data showed retail sales rose 1% year-on-year in August, weaker than July's 2.3% increase as sky-rocketing utility bills and higher food prices slowly singed shoppers' pockets. High-end housebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings rose 3.8% after saying underlying sales in the first four months until August were ahead of year-ago numbers.

