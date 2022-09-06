Left Menu

UK's Truss plans 40 billion pound energy-aid package for businesses - Bloomberg News

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 13:53 IST
Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

Incoming British prime Minster Liz Truss is planning a 40 billion pound ($46.22 billion) support package for businesses to help them cope with rising energy costs, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The plan would involve discounting firms' energy bills by fixing the wholesale price of gas and electricity, with the government making up the difference, Bloomberg reported. ($1 = 0.8654 pounds)

