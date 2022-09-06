German regulator approves sugar production cooperation in case of gas shortage
Russia's Gazprom on Friday said the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany would remain closed indefinitely, citing a leak, piling further pressure on Germany to prepare for possible shortages this winter.
The four sugar producers in Germany will be allowed to cooperate in the event of a gas supply cut in order to keep production going, the federal cartel office said on Tuesday, announcing its approval of the plan. The plan involves Nordzucker, Südzucker, Pfeifer & Langen and Cosun Beet, with the German Association of Sugar Technologists (VDZ) also to be involved.
"Central to our competitive assessment was the fact that this is a one-off cooperation for a limited period of time in the event of a gas emergency," cartel office president Andreas Mundt said in a statement. Russia's Gazprom on Friday said the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany would remain closed indefinitely, citing a leak, piling further pressure on Germany to prepare for possible shortages this winter.
