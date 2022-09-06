India to start economic partnership talks with Bangladesh
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India will start talks on a comprehensive economic partnership with Bangladesh.
"We also decided to increase cooperation in sectors such as IT, space and nuclear energy," Modi said.
