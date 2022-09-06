Left Menu

India to start economic partnership talks with Bangladesh

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 13:58 IST
India to start economic partnership talks with Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India will start talks on a comprehensive economic partnership with Bangladesh.

"We also decided to increase cooperation in sectors such as IT, space and nuclear energy," Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022