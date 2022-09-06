Left Menu

Karnataka govt eases process of allotting industrial land up to 10 acres

The Karnataka government has eased the process of allotting industrial land up to 10 acres.The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board KIADB has now introduced the Ease of Land Allotment system, according to which allotment of industrial land up to 10 acres need not come before the mandatory Land Audit Committee LAC.Such investment proposals can now be directly presented before the State Level Clearance Committee, officials said on Tuesday citing the order issued recently by the Industries Department.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 14:24 IST
The Karnataka government has eased the process of allotting industrial land up to 10 acres.

The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has now introduced the ''Ease of Land Allotment'' system, according to which allotment of industrial land up to 10 acres need not come before the mandatory Land Audit Committee (LAC).

Such investment proposals can now be directly presented before the State Level Clearance Committee, officials said on Tuesday citing the order issued recently by the Industries Department. This means, an application of an investor or industrialist wanting up to 10 acres will directly come before the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee headed by the Large & Medium Industries minister, skipping the LAC, which results in speedier allotment of industrial land, officials said. “The state government has issued this order to emphasise transparency and to facilitate 'Ease of Doing Business' by simplifying the approval system'', Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R Niran said. ''With this order, investment proposals will be able to get approved quickly and one need not wait for months together for LAC clearances. This will help all sectors including small, micro, and medium entrepreneurs” he said. Many industrial associations had petitioned the government for the change and simplification of the procedure while allotting industrial land by the KIADB, the government's industrial land allotment agency, a Department statement said. “I should thank Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for understanding the needs of investors and allowing us to make amendments in the land allotment procedures,” Nirani said.

