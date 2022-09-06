NTPC Renewable Energy incorporates Green Valley Renewable Energy as JV with DVC

NTPC on Tuesday said its arm NTPC Renewable Energy has incorporated Green Valley Renewable Energy as a joint venture with Damodar Valley Corporation to develop, operate and maintain renewable energy parks and projects.

''NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, has incorporated Green Valley Renewable Energy Limited, as a subsidiary of NTPC REL in 51:49 Joint Venture with DVC on 25 August 2022,'' the state-owned power giant said in a BSE filing.

A Certificate of Incorporation in this regard was issued by the Registrar of Companies on September 6, 2022. The main object of the company is to develop, operate and maintain renewable energy park and project (s) in reservoirs and land owned by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), it added.

