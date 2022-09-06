Left Menu

Czech EU presidency: two proposals exist for setting maximum energy prices - CTK agency

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 06-09-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 15:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Czech Republic

There are two proposals in the European Union on how to set maximum prices on energy that the bloc's energy ministers will discuss on Friday, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Tuesday, according to CTK news agency.

Sikela said the Czechs, who hold the rotating EU presidency, were collecting member states' views on the proposals, which include either separating the high market price of gas from the prices of power plants generating electricity from gas; or setting a cap on prices charged by producers from lower-cost plants such as those using renewable sources, nuclear fuel and coal.

