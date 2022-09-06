Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov: West not honouring commitment to facilitate Russian food exports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 15:20 IST
Russian FM Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the West was not honouring its promise to help Russian food exports reach global markets, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Lavrov said the West had not relaxed sanctions that would allow it easier access to ship its agricultural products abroad. Moscow saw the commitment as a key part of a landmark grain deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, which helped end a blockade on Ukrainian grain exports from its southern ports and ease a looming global food crisis.

